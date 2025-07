ONLINE: Kvalifikácia na Veľkú cenu Veľkej Británie 2025 dnes, formula 1 LIVE (F1)

Weather forecast for the #BritishGP ⬇️????????



Friday: Dry and sunny start with high level clouds becoming thicker from midday ahead of a weak weather front expected overnight. Westsouthwesterly wind peaking to 40kph for FP1, 50-55kph for FP2.



Saturday: Cloudy day with patches of… pic.twitter.com/3kRudP4Qf7