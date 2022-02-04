viac
SportnetFutbalnetSvet MMA
SportnetFutbalnetSvet MMA
    Olympiáda Peking 2022
    Olympiáda Peking 2022Program a výsledky🇸🇰 Slovensko

    Otvárací ceremoniál olympiády v Pekingu 2022: Sledujte zahájenie olympijských hier minútu po minúte (LIVE)

    Otvárací ceremoniál zimných olympijských hier v Pekingu 2022. (Autor: TASR/AP)
    Sportnet|4. feb 2022 o 08:30
    ShareTweet0

    Sledujte s nami otvárací ceremoniál ZOH v Pekingu ako online prenos.

    PEKING. Zimné olympijské hry 2022 v Pekingu sa dnes oficiálne začínajú. Na programe je otvárací ceremoniál, ktorý sa začína o 13.00 h.

    Hry budú trvať až do 20. februára.

    V Pekingu je olympiáda druhý raz a čínska metropola je prvým mestom v histórii, ktoré malo na starosti organizáciu letných aj zimných hier.

    Letná olympiáda sa v Pekingu konala v roku 2008.

    Sledujte s nami naživo zahájenie olympiády v Pekingu (minúta po minúte)

    Zimné olympijské hry
    04.02.2022 o 12:30
    Otvárací ceremoniál
    Prenos
    Otvárací ceremionál sa bude niesť aj v znamení diplomatického bojkotu celých hier. Ten oznámilo niekoľko krajín vrátane Spojených štátov, Veľkej Británie či Austrálie. Na bojkot vyzvala aj aliancia Human Rights Watch, ktorá združuje 243 ľudskoprávnych a mimovládnych organizácií. Podľa nich sa športový sviatok koná v čase hrubého porušovania ľudských práv čínskou vládou. Skupina poukázala napríklad na zaobchádzanie s etnickými a náboženskými menšinami v Číne a na prenasledovanie aktivistov, feministiek, právnikov a novinárov tamojšími úradmi pod vládou prezidenta Si Ťin-pchinga.
    Počas celej olympiády sa bude športové dianie úzko prelínať s tým celospoločenským. Čína totiž čelí veľkej kritike za jej prístup k pandémii ochorenia COVID-19. Včera skupina 20 svetových vedcov vyzvala Peking, aby prestal brániť nezávislému pátraniu po skutočnom pôvode koronavírusu. Vedci žiadajú komplexné medzinárodné vyšetrovanie, ktoré Čína dlhodobo nepodporuje. Odborníci ju obviňujú napríklad z toho, že zničila dôležité biologické vzorky, skrýva záznamy, väzní novinárov a umlčiava čínskych vedcov, ktorí sa k pandémii vyjadrujú bez predchádzajúceho súhlasu vlády. Koronavírus prvýkrát identifikovali pred vyše dvoma rokmi práve v Číne v meste Wu-chan. Odvtedy oficiálne usmrtil takmer 5,7 milióna ľudí, aj keď skutočné číslo je podľa predpokladov niekoľkokrát vyššie.
    Zimné olympijské hry 2022 sa konajú v čínskom Pekingu. Ten je hostiteľom olympiády už druhýkrát v histórii. Po prvý raz bola v tejto čínskej metropole olympiáda ešte v roku 2008, vtedy však išlo o letné hry. Peking sa preto dnes stane oficiálne prvým mestom na svete, ktoré hostilo najväčší zimný aj letný športový sviatok.
    Vítame vás pri online prenose. Udalosť sa začne o 12:30.

    Všetky informácie o ZOH Peking 2022

    Súvisiace články

    Nasledujúce
    Najčítanejšie
    Najnovšie
    4 hod
    24 hod
    7 dní

    Olympiáda Peking 2022

    Otvárací ceremoniál olympiády v Pekingu 2022: Sledujte zahájenie olympijských hier minútu po minúte (LIVE)
    Otvárací ceremoniál olympiády v Pekingu 2022: Sledujte zahájenie olympijských hier minútu po minúte (LIVE)
    dnes 08:30