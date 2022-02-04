Otvárací ceremoniál olympiády v Pekingu 2022: Sledujte zahájenie olympijských hier minútu po minúte (LIVE)

Sledujte s nami otvárací ceremoniál ZOH v Pekingu ako online prenos.
PEKING. Zimné olympijské hry 2022 v Pekingu sa dnes oficiálne začínajú. Na programe je otvárací ceremoniál, ktorý sa začína o 13.00 h.
Hry budú trvať až do 20. februára.
V Pekingu je olympiáda druhý raz a čínska metropola je prvým mestom v histórii, ktoré malo na starosti organizáciu letných aj zimných hier.
Letná olympiáda sa v Pekingu konala v roku 2008.
Watch how noodles, rice and burgers are prepared and delivered by robots at the Beijing Olympics Village. https://t.co/Tal6e1r6Kj pic.twitter.com/rwaAq7WmVj— CNN (@CNN) January 14, 2022
The three-day Olympic Torch Relay for #Beijing2022 is underway! ????— Olympics (@Olympics) February 3, 2022
The Olympic flame will be carried by 1,200 torchbearers across three cities before Friday’s #OpeningCeremony in the National Stadium.@Beijing2022 | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/yuhwslP0zS
Beijing 2008 ☀ Beijing 2022 ❄— Olympics (@Olympics) February 3, 2022
The first city in the world to host both Olympic Summer and Winter Games will host the Opening Ceremony tomorrow.
What do you hope to see at the Bird’s Nest?#tbt #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/NLveBM2SQW