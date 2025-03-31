Real Madrid či PSG hrajú o finále, aj návrat Premier League. Športový program na dnes (1. apríl)

Športový program na utorok, 1. apríl
Futbal
- 18:00 Ružomberok - Banská Bystrica, semifinále Slovnaft Cupu /vysiela JOJ Šport NAŽIVO/
- 20:45 Bielefeld - Bayer Leverkusen, semifinále DFB Pokalu
- 21:00 Empoli - FC Bologna, semifinále Coppa Italia
- 21:10 Dunkerque - Paríž St. Germain, semifinále Coupe de France
- 21:30 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad, semifinále Copa del Rey
- 20:45 FC Arsenal - FC Fulham, Premier League
- 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Ham United, Premier League
- 21:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United, Premier League
Hokej
- 1:00 New Jersey Devils - Minnesota Wild, NHL
- 1:00 Philadelphia Flyers - Nashville Predators, NHL
- 2:30 Colorado Avalanche - Calgary Flames, NHL
- 4:00 Seattle Kraken - Dallas Stars, NHL
- 18:00 Prešov - Považská Bystrica, semifinále Tipos SHL /vysiela JOJ Šport NAŽIVO/
- 19:00 Sparta Praha - Kometa Brno, semifinále českej extraligy
Tenis
- turnaje ATP v Houstone, Marrakeši a Bukurešti
- turnaje WTA v Charlestone a Bogote
Volejbal
- 17:00 CSM Volei Alba Blaj - Igor Gorgonzola Novara, finále CEV Cupu
TV program: utorok, 1. apríl
Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.