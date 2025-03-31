Real Madrid či PSG hrajú o finále, aj návrat Premier League. Športový program na dnes (1. apríl)

Futbalisti Realu Madrid.
Futbalisti Realu Madrid. (Autor: TASR/AP)
1. apr 2025 o 00:00
Pozrite si prehľad športových udalostí v utorok, 1. apríla. Aký je program dňa?

Športový program na utorok, 1. apríl

Futbal

  • 18:00 Ružomberok - Banská Bystrica, semifinále Slovnaft Cupu /vysiela JOJ Šport NAŽIVO/
  • 20:45 Bielefeld - Bayer Leverkusen, semifinále DFB Pokalu
  • 21:00 Empoli - FC Bologna, semifinále Coppa Italia
  • 21:10 Dunkerque - Paríž St. Germain, semifinále Coupe de France
  • 21:30 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad, semifinále Copa del Rey

  • 20:45 FC Arsenal - FC Fulham, Premier League
  • 20:45 Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Ham United, Premier League
  • 21:00 Nottingham Forest - Manchester United, Premier League

Hokej

  • 1:00 New Jersey Devils - Minnesota Wild, NHL
  • 1:00 Philadelphia Flyers - Nashville Predators, NHL
  • 2:30 Colorado Avalanche - Calgary Flames, NHL
  • 4:00 Seattle Kraken - Dallas Stars, NHL

  • 18:00 Prešov - Považská Bystrica, semifinále Tipos SHL /vysiela JOJ Šport NAŽIVO/
  • 19:00 Sparta Praha - Kometa Brno, semifinále českej extraligy

Tenis

  • turnaje ATP v Houstone, Marrakeši a Bukurešti
  • turnaje WTA v Charlestone a Bogote

Volejbal

  • 17:00 CSM Volei Alba Blaj - Igor Gorgonzola Novara, finále CEV Cupu
TV program: utorok, 1. apríl
Ostatné športy

    dnes 00:00
