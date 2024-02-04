ONLINE: Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC dnes, Premier League LIVE (23. kolo)

Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC: ONLINE prenos zo zápasu 23. kola Premier League.
Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC: ONLINE prenos zo zápasu 23. kola Premier League.
Sportnet|4. feb 2024 o 15:30
Sledujte s nami ONLINE prenos zo zápasu 23. kola Premier League: Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC.

PRAHA. Futbalisti Arsenalu FC a Liverpoolu FC dnes hrajú šláger 23. kola anglickej Premier League.

Ide o súboj tretieho tímu tabuľky s prvým.

Canal+ Sport
Kde sledovať v TV?
Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.

Futbal sledujte s nami naživo ako online prenos.

ONLINE PRENOS: Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC dnes LIVE (23. kolo, Premier League, výsledok, nedeľa, NAŽIVO)

Anglická Premier League  2023/2024
04.02.2024 o 17:30
23. kolo
Arsenal
0:0
(0:0, 0:0)
Plánovaný
Liverpool
Prehľad
Rozhodca: Taylor – Beswick, Nunn..
Prenos
DNEŠNÍ DELEGACE

Hlavním rozhodčím dnešního střetnutí bude velezkušený Anthony Taylor. Manchesterský rodák ve své kariéře odpískal už 360 zápasů v Premier League a na jeho životopisu najdeme mimo jiné i loňské finále Evropské ligy nebo finále Ligy národů v roce 2021. Asistovat mu budou Gary Beswick a Adam Nunn.
DOSAVADNÍ VZÁJEMNÉ ZÁPASY

Na Emirates bude k vidění už třetí střetnutí Liverpoolu a Arsenalu za poslední dva měsíce. Dnešní soupeři spolu nejdříve remizovali těsně před Vánoci a týden po Novém roce se potkali také v anglickém poháru, přičemž výhru tehdy brali Reds. Bude tomu tak i tentokrát?

7. 1. 2024 (pohár): Arsenal – Liverpool 0:2
23. 12. 2023 (liga): Liverpool – Arsenal 1:1
LIVERPOOL FC (1. místo)
22 Z, 15–6–1, 51:19 (+32), 51 bodů

22:7 – to je celkové skóre Reds napříč všemi soutěžemi od začátku tohoto roku. Liverpool, který aktuálně celou Premier League vede, v posledních týdnech drtí takřka veškerou konkurenci a s výjimkou remízy s Fulhamem v ligovém poháru jeho výsledkovou listinu zdobí samé výhry. Ve spoustě případů i s velkými gólovými rozdíly.

Důvod k radosti měli na Anfield i ve středu, kdy navázali na víkendovou demolici druholigového Norwiche v rámci FA Cupu a nedali šanci podstatně slinějšímu sokovi: Chelsea. Jasnou výhru 4:1 řídili Jota, Bradley, Szboszlai a Diaz. Otevřou si hosté střelnici i dnes večer?

Poslední výsledky Liverpoolu
31. 1. (liga): Liverpool – Chelsea 4:1
28. 1. (pohár): Liverpool – Norwich 5:2
24. 1. (lig. poh.): Fulham – Liverpool 1:1

Nejlepší střelci Liverpoolu
Mohamed SALÁH – 20 Z, 14 branek [zranění]
Diogo JOTA – 16 Z, 8 branek
Dawin NÚÑEZ – 21 Z, 7 branek
ARSENAL FC (3. místo)
22 Z, 14–4–4, 44:21 (+23), 46 bodů

Stačilo pár zaváhání a naděje Gunners na zisk titulu rázem visí na vlásku. Svěřenci Mikela Artety uzavřeli prosinec jedinou výhru v pěti zápasech, spadli z čela tabulky až na třetí místo a není vyloučeno, že se brzy ocitnou i mimo pozice zajišťující postup do Ligy mistrů. Na pátou Aston Villu totiž mají jen tříbodový náskok.

Arsenal nicméně od začátku nového roku dělá vše pro to, aby se udržel ve hře. Crystal Palace před dvěma týdny rozebral 5:0 a v úterý potvrdil roli favorita na půdě Nottinghamu, kde proti vzdorujícím outsiderům vydřel výsledek 2:1 díky trefám Jesuse a Saky. Naváže dnes na tyto úspěchy proti lídrovi z Liverpoolu?

Poslední výsledky Arsenalu
30. 1. (liga): Nottingham – Arsenal 1:2
20. 1. (liga): Arsenal – Crystal Palace 5:0
7. 1. (pohár): Arsenal – Liverpool 0:2

Nejlepší střelci Arsenalu
Bukayo SAKA – 21 Z, 7 branek
Eddie NKETIAH – 21 Z, 5 branek
Pět hráčů – 4 branky
Příjemnou neděli u sledování anglického fotbalu! Víkendový program Premier League dnes v Londýně uzavře šlágr mezi Arsenalem a Liverpoolem.
Vítáme vás u on-line přenosu. Utkání začíná v 17:30.

    ONLINE: Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC dnes, Premier League LIVE (23. kolo)
    dnes 15:30
