ONLINE: 15. Etapa na Tour de France 2024 dnes LIVE

14.07.2024 12:05
15. Etapa
Loudenvielle > Plateau de Beille
Loudenvielle > Plateau de Beille
198 km
hornatý
Sledujte s nami ONLINE prenos z 15. etapy cyklistických pretekov Tour de France 2024.
LOUDENVIELLE. Cyklistické preteky Tour de France 2024 dnes pokračujú nedeľnou 15. etapou.
Jazdov čaká 198 kilometrov dlhá trasa s horským profilom. Etapa vedie z Loudenvielle do Pateau de Beille.
Cyklistiku sledujte s nami naživo ako online prenos.
Tomorrow will be a major indicator. #TDF2024— Benji Naesen (@BenjiNaesen) July 13, 2024
A massive 5000+ altitude meter mountain stage in warm conditions, finishing on 16 KM Plateau de Beille, was in previous years considered Vingegaard territory.
If Pogačar beats him there, that would be a major signal. pic.twitter.com/X98f0DTIBZ