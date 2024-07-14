ONLINE: 15. Etapa na Tour de France 2024 dnes LIVE

    14.07.2024 12:05
    15. Etapa
    Loudenvielle > Plateau de Beille
    198 km
    hornatý
    15. Etapa na Tour de France 2024

    Tour de France 2024 - 15. etapa LIVE cez online prenos.
    Tour de France 2024 - 15. etapa LIVE cez online prenos.
    14. júl 2024 o 09:05
    Sledujte s nami ONLINE prenos z 15. etapy cyklistických pretekov Tour de France 2024.

    LOUDENVIELLE. Cyklistické preteky Tour de France 2024 dnes pokračujú nedeľnou 15. etapou.

    Jazdov čaká 198 kilometrov dlhá trasa s horským profilom. Etapa vedie z Loudenvielle do Pateau de Beille.

    Kde sledovať Tour de France v TV?
    Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.

    Cyklistiku sledujte s nami naživo ako online prenos.

    Tour de France 2024 - 15. etapa

    Tour de France  2024
    14.07.2024 o 12:05
    15. etapa: Loudenvielle - Plateau de Beille
    Jedna z najťažších horských skúšok nás na Tour de France čaká dnes. 197,7 kilometra dlhá etapa ponúkne štyri horské prémie prvej kategórie a finišovať budeme na stúpaní kategórie HC, legendárnom Plateau de Beille. Nechýbať bude rýchlostná prémia, ktorá je naplánovaná na 37. kilometri.
    Vítame Vás pri on-line prenose. Udalosť sa začne o 12:05.

    Program najbližších etáp na TDF 2024

