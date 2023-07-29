    Klasiku v San Sebastiane vyhral Evenepoel, v závere prešpurtoval Bilbaa

    Remco Evenepoel.
    Remco Evenepoel. (Autor: Twitter MF Naichaca)
    TASR|29. júl 2023 o 17:31
    Tretí skončil ruský jazdec Alexander Vlasov.

    Clasica de San Sebastian

    (San Sebastian - San Sebastian, 230,3 km):

    1.

    Remco Evenepoel

    Belgicko

    Soudal Quick-Step

    5:30:59 hod

    2.

    Pello Bilbao

    Španielsko

    Bahrain Victorious

    + 0 s

    3.

    Alexander Vlasov

    Rusko

    Bora-hansgrohe

    + 28 s

    4.

    Neilson Powless

    USA

    EF Education-EasyPost

    + 2:50 min

    5.

    Jon Izagirre Insausti

    Španielsko

    Cofidis

    + 2:57 min

    6.

    Toms Skujiňš

    Lotyšsko

    Lidl-Trek

    + 3:02 min

    SAN SEBASTIÁN. Belgický cyklista Remco Evenepoel sa stal víťazom sobotných pretekov Clasica de San Sebastian.

    V špurte najlepšej dvojice zdolal Španiela Pella Bilbaa z Bahrainu Victorious.

    Tretí skončil na 230,3 km dlhej kopcovitej trati so štartom i cieľom v San Sebastiane ruský jazdec Alexander Vlasov z tímu Bora-hansgrohe s mankom 28 sekúnd.

    VIDEO: Záver pretekov Clasica de San Sebastian


