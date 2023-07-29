Klasiku v San Sebastiane vyhral Evenepoel, v závere prešpurtoval Bilbaa

Tretí skončil ruský jazdec Alexander Vlasov.
(San Sebastian - San Sebastian, 230,3 km):
1.
Remco Evenepoel
Belgicko
Soudal Quick-Step
5:30:59 hod
2.
Pello Bilbao
Španielsko
Bahrain Victorious
+ 0 s
3.
Alexander Vlasov
Rusko
Bora-hansgrohe
+ 28 s
4.
Neilson Powless
USA
EF Education-EasyPost
+ 2:50 min
5.
Jon Izagirre Insausti
Španielsko
Cofidis
+ 2:57 min
6.
Toms Skujiňš
Lotyšsko
Lidl-Trek
+ 3:02 min
SAN SEBASTIÁN. Belgický cyklista Remco Evenepoel sa stal víťazom sobotných pretekov Clasica de San Sebastian.
V špurte najlepšej dvojice zdolal Španiela Pella Bilbaa z Bahrainu Victorious.
Tretí skončil na 230,3 km dlhej kopcovitej trati so štartom i cieľom v San Sebastiane ruský jazdec Alexander Vlasov z tímu Bora-hansgrohe s mankom 28 sekúnd.
VIDEO: Záver pretekov Clasica de San Sebastian