Liga majstrov
07.05.2025, Play-off, Semifinále
Parc des Princes
21:00
Arsenal
Arsenal

PSG - Arsenal FC, prehľad odvety semifinále Ligy majstrov 2024/2025

Liga majstrov UEFA.
Liga majstrov UEFA.
Aktuálny prehľad zápasu PSG - Arsenal, odveta semifinále Ligy majstrov 2024/2025. Zostavy, štatistiky hráčov a online prenos z Ligy majstrov.

PSG
07.05.2025 | Semifinále
07.05.2025 | Semi.
Parc des Princes
21:00
Arsenal
PSG
PSG
Nominácia zatiaľ nebola uzatvorená
Arsenal
Arsenal
Nominácia zatiaľ nebola uzatvorená
Miesto konania
Majiteľ
-
Adresa
Rue du Commandant Guilbaud 24, Paríž
Celková kapacita
48229
TV program: Kde sledovať semifinále Ligy mastrov 2024/2025?
Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.

Program semifinále - Liga majstrov 2024/2025

29.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Semifinále
Arsenal
Arsenal
vs.
PSG
PSG
Emirates Stadium | Londýn
30.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Semifinále
Barcelona
Barcelona
vs.
Inter Miláno
Inter Miláno
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys | Barcelona
06.05. 21:00
| Play-off | Semifinále
Inter Miláno
Inter Miláno
vs.
Barcelona
Barcelona
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) | Miláno
07.05. 21:00
| Play-off | Semifinále
PSG
PSG
vs.
Arsenal
Arsenal
Parc des Princes | Paríž

Výsledky štvrťfinále - Liga majstrov 2024/2025

08.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Arsenal
Arsenal
3 - 0
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Emirates Stadium | Londýn
08.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Bayern Mníchov
Bayern Mníchov
1 - 2
Inter Miláno
Inter Miláno
Allianz Arena | Mníchov
09.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Barcelona
Barcelona
4 - 0
Dortmund
Dortmund
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys | Barcelona
09.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
PSG
PSG
3 - 1
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
Parc des Princes | Paríž
15.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Aston Villa
Aston Villa
3 - 2
PSG
PSG
Villa Park | Birmingham
15.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Dortmund
Dortmund
3 - 1
Barcelona
Barcelona
Signal Iduna Park | Dortmund
16.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Inter Miláno
Inter Miláno
2 - 2
Bayern Mníchov
Bayern Mníchov
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) | Miláno
16.04. 21:00
| Play-off | Štvrťfinále
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
1 - 2
Arsenal
Arsenal
Santiago Bernabéu | Madrid

Pavúk: Play-off - Liga majstrov 2024/2025

Program

Program

    Arsenal chce skalp ďalšieho giganta, Barcelona načasovala formu ideálne. Kde sledovať Ligu majstrov?
    dnes 10:22
    Program

    Program

      Arsenal chce skalp ďalšieho giganta, Barcelona načasovala formu ideálne. Kde sledovať Ligu majstrov?
      dnes 10:22
