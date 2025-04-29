Arsenal FC - PSG, prehľad prvého zápasu semifinále Ligy majstrov 2024/2025

Miesto konania
Majiteľ
-
Adresa
Drayton Park 75, Londýn
Celková kapacita
60704
TV program: Kde sledovať semifinále Ligy mastrov 2024/2025?
Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.
Program semifinále - Liga majstrov 2024/2025
29.04. 21:00
30.04. 21:00
Arsenal
vs.
PSG
Emirates Stadium | Londýn
06.05. 21:00
Barcelona
vs.
Inter Miláno
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys | Barcelona
07.05. 21:00
Inter Miláno
vs.
Barcelona
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) | Miláno
PSG
vs.
Arsenal
Parc des Princes | Paríž
Výsledky štvrťfinále - Liga majstrov 2024/2025
08.04. 21:00
08.04. 21:00
Arsenal
3 - 0
Real Madrid
Emirates Stadium | Londýn
09.04. 21:00
Bayern Mníchov
1 - 2
Inter Miláno
Allianz Arena | Mníchov
09.04. 21:00
Barcelona
4 - 0
Dortmund
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys | Barcelona
15.04. 21:00
PSG
3 - 1
Aston Villa
Parc des Princes | Paríž
15.04. 21:00
Aston Villa
3 - 2
PSG
Villa Park | Birmingham
16.04. 21:00
Dortmund
3 - 1
Barcelona
Signal Iduna Park | Dortmund
16.04. 21:00
Inter Miláno
2 - 2
Bayern Mníchov
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) | Miláno
Real Madrid
1 - 2
Arsenal
Santiago Bernabéu | Madrid