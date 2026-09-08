    ONLINE: Priebežné výsledky dnes, Liga majstrov LIVE (utorok, 1. kolo)

    Ibrahima Konate a Vinicius Junior
    Ibrahima Konate a Vinicius Junior (Autor: TASR/AP)
    Sportnet|8. sep 2026 o 15:45
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    Pozrite si výsledky zápasov 1. kola ligovej fázy Ligy majstrov 2026/2027 v utorok 8. septembra.

    Kde sledovať Ligu majstrov v tv?
    Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.

    V šlágri večera sa od 21:00 predstaví Real Madrid, ktorý na domácom štadióne privíta Inter Miláno

    Atraktívne stretnutie ponúklo aj meranie síl Porta s Manchesterom City.

    Liga majstrov - program a výsledky - utorok 8. september

    Začiatok o 18.45 h:

    AEK Atény – LASK Linz

    Club Bruggy – Aston Villa

    Začiatok o 21.00 h:

    Borussia Dortmund – CF Villarreal

    FC Porto – Manchester City

    OSC Lille – Real Betis

    Real Madrid – Inter Miláno

    Liga majstrov - tabuľka ligovej fázy

    Názov družstvaDružstvo
    Z
    V
    R
    P
    Skóre
    B
    Forma
    1
    BruggyBruggyBRU
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    2
    Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    3
    DortmundDortmundBVB
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    4
    Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    5
    LilleLilleLIL
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    6
    Real MadridReal MadridRMA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    7
    Inter MilánoInter MilánoINT
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    8
    BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    9
    FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    10
    StuttgartStuttgartSTU
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    11
    LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    12
    Atlético MadridAtlético MadridATM
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    13
    ArsenalArsenalARS
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    14
    PSGPSGPSG
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    15
    SportingSportingSPO
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    16
    PSVPSVPSV
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    17
    Bayern MníchovBayern MníchovFCB
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    18
    RB LipskoRB LipskoLEI
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    19
    Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    20
    AEKAEKAEK
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    21
    LASKLASKLSK
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    22
    VillarrealVillarrealVIL
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    23
    PortoPortoPOR
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    24
    BetisBetisBET
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    25
    VikingVikingVIK
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    26
    NeapolNeapolNAP
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    27
    GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    28
    ŠachtarŠachtarSHK
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    29
    FenerbahceFenerbahceFEN
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    30
    AS RímAS RímROM
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    31
    Bodo GlimtBodo GlimtBOD
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    32
    SabahSabahSAB
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    33
    Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    34
    SlaviaSlaviaSLA
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    35
    LensLensLEN
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    36
    ComoComoCOM
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0:0
    0
    Z = zápasy, V = Výhry, R = Remízy, P = Prehry, B = Body

    Liga majstrov 2026/2027

    Liga majstrov 2026/2027

    Liga majstrov 2026/2027

    Luis Enrique.
    Luis Enrique.
    Máme katastrofálny úvod. Enrique pred Slovanom hovorí o nespravodlivom futbale
    teraz
    Liga majstrov 2026/2027

    Liga majstrov 2026/2027

    Luis Enrique.
    Luis Enrique.
    Máme katastrofálny úvod. Enrique pred Slovanom hovorí o nespravodlivom futbale
    teraz
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