ONLINE: Priebežné výsledky dnes, Liga majstrov LIVE (utorok, 1. kolo)

Kde sledovať Ligu majstrov v tv?
Nasledujúce 3 týždne nie je plánovaný žiaden priamy prenos.
V šlágri večera sa od 21:00 predstaví Real Madrid, ktorý na domácom štadióne privíta Inter Miláno
Atraktívne stretnutie ponúklo aj meranie síl Porta s Manchesterom City.
Liga majstrov - program a výsledky - utorok 8. september
Začiatok o 18.45 h:
AEK Atény – LASK Linz
Club Bruggy – Aston Villa
Začiatok o 21.00 h:
Borussia Dortmund – CF Villarreal
FC Porto – Manchester City
OSC Lille – Real Betis
Real Madrid – Inter Miláno
Liga majstrov - tabuľka ligovej fázy
Názov družstvaDružstvo
Z
V
R
P
Skóre
B
Forma
1
BruggyBRU
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
2
Aston VillaAVL
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
3
DortmundBVB
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
4
Manchester CityMCI
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
5
LilleLIL
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
6
Real MadridRMA
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
7
Inter MilánoINT
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
8
BarcelonaBAR
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
9
FeyenoordFEY
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
10
StuttgartSTU
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
11
LiverpoolLIV
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
12
Atlético MadridATM
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
13
ArsenalARS
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
14
PSGPSG
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
15
SportingSPO
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
16
PSVPSV
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
17
Bayern MníchovFCB
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
18
RB LipskoLEI
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
19
Slovan BratislavaSLB
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
20
AEKAEK
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
21
LASKLSK
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
22
VillarrealVIL
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
23
PortoPOR
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
24
BetisBET
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
25
VikingVIK
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
26
NeapolNAP
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
27
GalatasarayGAL
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
28
ŠachtarSHK
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
29
FenerbahceFEN
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
30
AS RímROM
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
31
Bodo GlimtBOD
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
32
SabahSAB
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
33
Manchester UnitedMUN
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
34
SlaviaSLA
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
35
LensLEN
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
36
ComoCOM
0
0
0
0
0:0
0
Z = zápasy, V = Výhry, R = Remízy, P = Prehry, B = Body